Can Someone Just Go Ahead and Introduce Steven Soderbergh to Rihanna?

Steven Soderbergh seems to enjoy being an elusive A-list director. “There are some directors whose names mean something to the general public,” he told the New York Times. “Mine’s not one of them.” (Riley Keough, a star in Soderbergh’s new caper film Logan Lucky, disagrees: “I get asked about Steven Soderbergh more than I get asked about my grandfather, honestly.” Her grandfather was Elvis Presley.) But no matter his star status, Soderbergh is just another anonymous dude in Hollywood who still hasn’t been introduced to celestial being Rihanna, even though she’s starring in Ocean’s Eight, which he produced. “I can’t wait for Rihanna to see the movie and it says ‘Produced by Steven Soderbergh,’” Soderbergh said. “And she’s like, ‘Who the hell is that?’ Because I’ve never met her. I’ve seen her, but I’ve never met the woman.” This sounds exactly like something you’d say when you want to hang out and be friends, but don’t want to seem desperate to hang out and be friends. Surely there’s some sort of Hollywood support group for this — a group text with Diplo, Drake, and Leonardo DiCaprio?
Comments