Latest News from Vulture

10:47 a.m.

Was That David Hyde Pierce’s Real House in the Wet Hot American Summer Sequel?

Vulture investigates.

10:44 a.m.

Atypical Is a Sensitive Look at Life With Autism

The new Netflix series is heartfelt and well-acted, even when it occasionally hits the wrong comedy notes.

10:31 a.m.

The Story Behind Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’s Brilliant Ending

The ending was one of the best parts of the sequel and the franchise in general.

10:30 a.m.

New York Rap Is Still Fine, Just Look at French Montana

In fact, the city’s influence may currently be underestimated

10:16 a.m.

Pink Is Back With an Empowering New Song and, Finally, a New Album

Her first album in five years is out October 13.

10:00 a.m.

All of the Best Crying GIFs From Twin Peaks: The Return

Bring on the Lynchian waterworks.

9:59 a.m.

Can Someone Just Go Ahead and Introduce Steven Soderbergh to Rihanna?

He definitely wants to meet her.

9:56 a.m.

In Logan Lucky, We Finally Get to See Daniel Craig Having Fun

As an incarcerated bomb expert in Logan Lucky, the actor gives a performance you didn’t think he could.

9:29 a.m.

The Crown Season Two Trailer: The Stares Are Icier Than Ever

The Crown makes its royal return December 8.

9:12 a.m.

Samantha Bee Explains Steve Bannon’s History With Trolls and World of Warcraft

It all starts with a gold-farming company.

9:00 a.m.

Alia Shawkat: Expect More ‘Penthouse Group Hangs’ in New Arrested Development

“It’s always so bizarre and weirder than anything you could think of.”

9:00 a.m.

Ingrid Goes West’s Director and Writer on That Catwoman Sex Scene

Aubrey came to me in preproduction and said, “I want to be wearing a mask. A Catwoman mask.”

9:00 a.m.

The Glass Castle Tries to Stuff a Complicated Family Story Into a Hallmark Card

It can’t help but attempt to tie an emotional bow around the messiness of real life.

8:00 a.m.

Dennis Cooper Is a Notorious Novelist. What Kind of Filmmaker Will He Be?

He’s reinventing himself in the model of his idol, French director Robert Bresson.

1:52 a.m.

James Corden & Jeffrey Tambor Channel Brandy & Monica for ‘The Boyega Is Mine’

John Boyega is playing both men in “The Boy Is Mine” parody.

12:09 a.m.

Leslie Jones Explains Game of Thrones to Seth Meyers and Lord Varys

Jones has theories on which characters are safe to sleep with and which are just pretending to be Three-Eyed Ravens.

Yesterday at 11:14 p.m.

7 Things We Learned About The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ryan Murphy says the new installment of American Crime Story will begin with Versace’s murder.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: The Usual Suspects

This show loves a good cliff-hanger.

Yesterday at 10:55 p.m.

Broadway Musical Bandstand Will Close in September

The show opened in April of this year and won the Tony for best choreography.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Younger Recap: The Hard Cupcake

So much scandalous kissing!