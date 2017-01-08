As the summer festival season winds down, it’s prepared to go out with a bang. The annual Global Citizen Festival, which raises awareness to end poverty, has announced its lineup for this year’s event. Stevie Wonder, Green Day, the Killers, Pharrell, the Chainsmokers, and more are all set to play Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 23. As always, admission to the festival will be entirely free; fans just have to complete various “action journeys” online for a chance to win tickets. The Lumineers, Big Sean, Andra Day, and Alessia Cara will also perform. Last year’s festival saw special appearances from Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, plus your boyfriend, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau (via video). If we’re lucky, there’s always a chance the Killers will bring along their BFF Prince Harry for #activism.
Comments