Moonlight’s Tarell Alvin McCraney Is Making a Coming-of-Age Drama for OWN

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

After winning an Oscar for co-writing Moonlight, the playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney has moved to television. McCraney will create, write, and executive produce an hour-long coming-of-age drama for Oprah’s OWN. Your crush Michael B. Jordan, Mike Kelley, and Melissa Loy (Revenge, Swingtown) will also executive produce. Per OWN’s release: “Haunted by the death of his closest friend, and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty, a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out.” Like in Moonlight, McCraney will revisit some themes of his life in the drama, which takes place in South Florida at the end of Obama’s presidency. “I wanted to explore the pivotal steps towards adulthood and identity,” McCraney said. “The ones we take when we think or feel we have no other choice.” McCraney currently serves as the chair of playwriting at the Yale School of Drama.