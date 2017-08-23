Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

For the last few days, Taylor Swift has been teasing … something. First, she wiped all of her social-media accounts clean, then she started posting videos of a snake, and now she has announced her new album, Reputation, out in November. Of course, if you are a devoted reader of celebrity stan form ATRL.net, you already knew this — because a sleuth by the name of lev_valvi uncovered the album ahead of time, nearly an hour before Swift’s announcement, apparently just by messing around with TaylorSwift.com URLs and stumbling on a page for Reputation that revealed the album art, the number of tracks (12), and the length of the first single (a whopping 8:47).

Levi_valvi’s sleuthwork was quickly disseminated across Twitter:

A bug on Taylor Swift's official website revealed the supposed name and cover artwork for Taylor's 6th studio album: "Reputation." pic.twitter.com/erlDBBX7jS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2017

Shortly after the discovery began circulating, levi_valvi posted, “Okay it’s been taken down now. Taylor Nation is on their way to my house,” followed by a fish emoji. That thread kickoff post has since been scrubbed and replaced with official announcement assets.

We’ve reached out to Swift’s publicist to find out if ATRL’s discovery forced Swift to push up the announcement and will update if we hear back.