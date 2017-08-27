The close-up shot of her dancers’ “I <3 TS" shirt in Taylor Swift’s new “Look What You Made Me Do” video was not, in fact, just a pointed shout-out to her fans or a clarification of their stance. Nope, it’s currently available for purchase as official merchandise on her website, though you will have to turn it into a tank top or bralette yourself and supply your own heels. It’s a simple design, unambiguous in its message and undoubtedly more comfortable than the oiled-up BDSM gear worn by her other video followers, all of which will presumably be added to her online shop soon. Oil probably not provided.
Comments