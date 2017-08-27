Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Kathy Griffin Isn’t Apologizing Anymore

The comedian lost jobs, money, and friends after releasing an image of President Trump’s severed head. But she refuses to bend the knee.

8:39 p.m.

Here’s the Full Video for Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Featuring zombie Taylor Swift.

8:37 p.m.

Here Are Your 2017 MTV Video Music Award Winners

Congrats!

6:24 p.m.

See All the MTV VMA 2017 Red-Carpet Looks

From who? to what? and everything in between.

4:01 p.m.

Miley Cyrus Promises She’ll Be on Good Behavior Tonight at the VMAs

In a new Instagram post.

3:04 p.m.

We’re Getting a Lot More Ted Danson in The Good Place’s Second Season

This is more than good. It’s great.

1:00 p.m.

The Box Office Just Suffered Its Worst Weekend Since 2014

A few factors are to blame.

11:54 a.m.

Whatever You Do, for the Love of God, Don’t Call Judi Dench a National Treasure

The dame wants what the dame wants.

11:12 a.m.

This Too-Sexy-for-TV Tulip Fever Trailer Is, Indeed, Pretty Sexy

There’s a lot more than sensuous glances.

9:56 a.m.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Had Difficulties Squatting With Lin-Manuel Miranda

“I was like, ‘Holy shit, he was heavier than I thought.’”

4:46 a.m.

Director Tobe Hooper Dead at 74

The father of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre died on Saturday.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Ron Howard Reveals a Mustachioed Donald Glover in His Latest Social-Media Post

The Han Solo director’s social-media feed from the set continues to be excellent.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: Haley’s Comet

I never thought I’d say this, but I love who Gordon has become.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

The Brian Tyree Henry–Sterling K. Brown Bromance Is Basically #FriendshipGoals

New details confirm that this is what all friends should aspire to.

Yesterday at 8:03 p.m.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Already Selling in Huge Numbers, Predictably

We couldn’t stay away from Taylor’s angsty, clunky return to the spotlight.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

Memphis Theater to Stop Annual Summer Screenings of Gone With the Wind

The Orpheum Theatre showed Gone With the Wind as part of its summer series for more than three decades. But it may never screen there again.

Yesterday at 3:25 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video Director Denies Copying Beyoncé

“Not in her art space.”

Yesterday at 2:38 p.m.

The Posters for Stranger Things Season Two Promise a Lot of Strange Behavior

2 Strange 2 Handle.

Yesterday at 12:20 p.m.

HBO’s The Deuce Trailer: You Get Two James Francos for the Price of One

Look at those porn-taches!

Yesterday at 11:16 a.m.

Jay-Z Finally Shares Why He and Beyoncé Named Their Twins Sir and Rumi

“He just came out, like, Sir.”