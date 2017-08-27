Taylor Swift Literally Rises From The Dead in The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

As promised, the full video for Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” premiered during Sunday’s VMAs. Taylor previously released a short tease of the already-record-breaking single’s video, complete with enticing outfit changes, snake rings, and a particular bit of choreography that seemed to echo Beyoncé’s “Formation” a little too closely. Among the things we didn’t know: that it would open with Taylor emerging from a graveyard as a zombie, with her tombstone reading “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation.” (Hey, that’s the album title!). Or that said “Formation”-esque pose would be followed by a group of men unveiling delightfully skimpy “I <3 TS” shirts. Yes, this is very much the video one would expect for New Taylor’s venge-y debut.

