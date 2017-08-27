As promised, the full video for Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” premiered during Sunday’s VMAs. Taylor previously released a short tease of the already record-breaking single’s video, complete with enticing outfit changes, snake rings, and a particular bit of choreography that seemed to echo Beyoncé’s “Formation” a little too closely. Among the things we didn’t know: that it would open with Taylor emerging from a graveyard as a zombie, with her tombstone reading “Here lies Taylor Swift’s reputation.” (Hey, that’s the album title!) Or that said “Formation”-esque pose would be followed by a group of men unveiling delightfully skimpy “I <3 TS” shirts. Yes, this is very much the video one would expect for New Taylor’s venge-y debut.
