The VMAs premiered Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video on Sunday night, and it was, well, plenty on its own. But the singer-songwriter then bookended the video with a brief, bizarre, unsurprisingly self-referential add-on. The gist of it: About a dozen Taylors, each representing a different “version” of the singer (including, yes, Old Taylor), stand side by side and throw familiar, reputation-tarnishing insults at one another. “Stop acting like you’re all nice — you are so fake,” goes one such critique; another is “there she goes — playing the victim again.” It’s practically catharsis when the bit ends with the Taylors collectively, emphatically shouting “Shut up!”
