Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” — anthem for Gossip Girl’s Lil J, current Breitbart News song of choice, summoner of the “new” Taylor — is, shocker, off to a smashing commercial start. Nielsen Music reports that the song sold just under 200,000 downloads on Friday, the day of its official release; moreover, it might be on track to hit 500,000 sales by the end of its first week. For context: No song has sold 200,000 downloads in a week — let alone in a day, as “LWYMMD” has managed — since Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” did in February, per Billboard, and if the song indeed hits that half-million mark, it’ll have the largest sales week of any single in nearly two years, going back to the second week of Adele’s “Hello.” Oh, and the song has also set records for Spotify streams and YouTube views. While the consensus remains that “LWYMMD” is a significant creative step down for Taylor, it seems that we still couldn’t turn away from her angsty, clunky return to the spotlight — because these numbers are huge. We’ll see what else she makes us do when Reputation is officially released on November 10.