12:48 p.m.

Author of YA Book Cut From Best-seller List Claims No Attempt to Game the System

Lani Sarem says, to her knowledge, there was no plan to boost Handbook for Mortals’ sales numbers.

12:04 p.m.

So, Which Lines on Taylor Swift’s New Song Are Meant for Kanye?

She’s just reignited her oldest beef.

12:00 p.m.

24 Classical and Dance Performances to See This Fall

Including the Resonant Bodies Festival, a Star Wars Film Concert Series, the New York Philharmonic’s 175th Birthday, and more.

11:27 a.m.

Episode Five of HBO’s Room 104 Is a Must-Watch

Even if you skip the rest of the show, it’s absolutely worth taking half an hour and sitting down with “The Internet.”

11:26 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Single Is Basically an Anthem for Gossip Girl’s Lil J

You know you love me.

11:26 a.m.

Review: Queens of the Stone Age Rediscover Their Swagger on Villains

This time, they’re serious about making body music.

11:14 a.m.

What Retta Can’t Live Without

“I know people will think this is weird, but I can’t fall asleep if I don’t rub Vicks in my nose.”

11:01 a.m.

Amazon’s The Tick Is Part Comedy, Part Grim Psychodrama

I did not expect a new version of The Tick to provide some of the same prickly pleasures as BoJack Horseman, but here it is.

10:37 a.m.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Announce Breakup

See you on Raya!

10:29 a.m.

Review: Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Dead on Arrival

Taylor’s lyrics linger, then linger further, on the damage she’s suffered.

10:08 a.m.

Orlando Bloom to Star in New ‘Fantasy-Noir’ Amazon Series Carnival Row

It’ll be his first time starring in a TV series.

10:00 a.m.

What Vulture’s Critics Are Most Excited for This Fall

A new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, David Hockney at the Met, and more.

9:53 a.m.

Fleabag Will Return to Amazon to Wreak More Havoc in 2019

“I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

9:41 a.m.

Black Mirror Season-4 Trailer Recruits Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel, and More

The future is coming faster than you expected.

8:30 a.m.

38 Must-See Art Exhibits Opening This Fall

Kara Walker, Chris Ofili, David Hockney, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Ai Weiwei on His Massive Upcoming Public Art Fund Project

“It is like presenting yourself to an old lover; to give to the city what I never had a chance to achieve when I was there.”

12:16 a.m.

Patty Jenkins Responds to James Cameron’s Wonder Woman Criticism

“I believe women can and should be everything male lead characters should be.”

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Zoo Recap: A Letter to Mitch Morgan

We need to talk about Mr. Duncan.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Hear Taylor Swift’s Fiery, Vengeful New Song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Reputation is out November 10.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Returns to Weekend Update to Say Farewell to Steve Bannon

“Steve Bannon, everybody.”