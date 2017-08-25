Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

Taylor Swift Decides Revenge Is Best Served … Via UPS Truck

The West and Perry households should keep an eye out for suspicious packages.

5:02 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Corinne Olympios Has Two New TV Shows in Development

Get your cheese pasta ready.

5:00 p.m.

Your Guide to the Shifting Alliances of Game of Thrones

Here’s where each major character stands right now.

4:36 p.m.

What Will the Night King’s Ice Dragon Spew?

What if it spews Emma Roberts’s “Surprise, bitch” GIF?

4:20 p.m.

True Crime’s Latest Obsession Is Solving Biggie and Tupac’s Murders

Another day, another chance to unpack an unsolved murder.

4:20 p.m.

Halt and Catch Fire Is Confident As Hell in Season Four

This show is so good and it’s ending this season, so just watch it, okay?

3:52 p.m.

Does Amazon Need Its Pilot Season Anymore?

Pilot season might not go away entirely, but its days as one of Amazon Prime Video’s defining characteristics are probably over.

3:42 p.m.

Taylor Swift Used Katy Perry’s Mean Girls Diss Against Her in New Song

“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined.”

3:00 p.m.

What All These Clues Tell Us About Taylor Swift’s New Album Reputation

It’s coming November 10.

2:32 p.m.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Quote Titanic to Each Other, Like Dorks

“Sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other, because only we can,” Kate said.

2:12 p.m.

From Twilight to Gook: How Justin Chon Found His Voice in His Own Painful Past

“I’m constantly being told, ‘Oh, you can’t do that because you’re Asian.’ In making my own thing, I think I proved those statements false.”

12:48 p.m.

Author of YA Book Cut From Best-seller List Claims No Attempt to Game the System

Lani Sarem says, to her knowledge, there was no plan to boost Handbook for Mortals’ sales numbers.

12:04 p.m.

So, Which Lines on Taylor Swift’s New Song Are Meant for Kanye?

She’s just reignited her oldest beef.

12:00 p.m.

24 Classical and Dance Performances to See This Fall

Including the Resonant Bodies Festival, a Star Wars Film Concert Series, the New York Philharmonic’s 175th Birthday, and more.

11:27 a.m.

Episode Five of HBO’s Room 104 Is a Must-Watch

Even if you skip the rest of the show, it’s absolutely worth taking half an hour and sitting down with “The Internet.”

11:26 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Single Is Basically an Anthem for Gossip Girl’s Lil J

You know you love me.

11:26 a.m.

Review: Queens of the Stone Age Rediscover Their Swagger on Villains

This time, they’re serious about making body music.

11:14 a.m.

What Retta Can’t Live Without

“I know people will think this is weird, but I can’t fall asleep if I don’t rub Vicks in my nose.”

11:01 a.m.

Amazon’s The Tick Is Part Comedy, Part Grim Psychodrama

I did not expect a new version of The Tick to provide some of the same prickly pleasures as BoJack Horseman, but here it is.

10:37 a.m.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Announce Breakup

See you on Raya!