After receding from the spotlight after being at the center of Bachelor in Paradise’s misconduct investigation (Warner Bros.’ investigation concluded that there was no evidence of misconduct) Corinne Olympios has returned to public life. (“I’m baaaack 😜” she announced on Instagram.) The ex–Bachelor in Paradise contestant told The Hollywood Reporter that viewers will be seeing plenty more of her, if all goes according to plan. “I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,” she said. Why? Who can say, really. Will the reality show work as a sleep tracker, documenting her naps? Could the scripted series work as a postmodern companion piece to UnReal? Maybe! Or what about Kitchen Confidential, starring Corinne as a jaded chef making cheese pasta? Olympios declined to give THR any more details on what she has planned — she’s waiting until the day of her sit-down interview with Chris Harrison on Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise to say more.
