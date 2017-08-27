The Box Office Just Suffered Its Worst Weekend Since 2014

We’d like to think Peak TV is to blame for what we’re about to tell you, but honestly? It’s just a snoozy cinematic weekend devoid of some blockbuster entertainment. From Friday to Sunday this week, the box office has been hit with its worst numbers since September 2014, per calculations made by Deadline. The roughly $65 million weekend is thanks to a lack of “any solid openings” from the major studios, although Deadline notes that Saturday evening’s Mayweather-McGregor fight extravaganza, as well as the catastrophic Hurricane Harvey affecting the greater Texas area, likely played a factor into the low numbers. In terms of actual earnings, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard claimed the top spot with $10 million, with the spooky Annabelle: Creation following in second with $7.3 million. The family-friendly Leap! clinched third with $5 million, with the not-family-friendly outings of Wind River and Logan Lucky rounding out the top five with $4.4 million and $4.3 million, respectively. Maybe next weekend will be better. But we can’t predict the future.
