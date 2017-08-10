By

Tags:

The Crown Season Two Trailer: The Stares Are Icier Than Ever

The queen is making a very punctual return to Netflix on December 8. The second season of The Crown, the last with Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, will cover the period from 1956 to 1964, as the Queen adjusts to the styles of the ‘60s, gets to meet JFK, and remains as royally chilly as one might hope. Mixing things up, we’ve got a few trips around the world, as well as Matthew Goode as Tony Armstrong-Jones, a sexy society photographer and love interest for Princess Margaret.

The Crown Season Two Trailer: The Stares Are Icier Than Ever

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.