The Crown Season Two Trailer: The Stares Are Icier Than Ever

The queen is making a very punctual return to Netflix on December 8. The second season of The Crown, the last with Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, will cover the period from 1956 to 1964, as the Queen adjusts to the styles of the ‘60s, gets to meet JFK, and remains as royally chilly as one might hope. Mixing things up, we’ve got a few trips around the world, as well as Matthew Goode as Tony Armstrong-Jones, a sexy society photographer and love interest for Princess Margaret.