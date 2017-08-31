When The Girlfriend Experience returns to Starz November 5, it’ll have shed its former story line with Riley Keough and reemerged with two sleek new tales about sex, power, money, and interior decoration. Carmen Ejogo, speaking in voice-over in this exclusive promo, plays a woman in New Mexico who has discovered “disturbing information about a regular client.” Anna Friel and Louisa Krause, meanwhile, play the political game in Washington, D.C. Co-writer-director Amy Seimetz will run the former story line, while her partner Lodge Kerrigan manages the latter. Both promise to continue the Girlfriend Experience tradition of setting scenes in rooms with as much glass as possible.