Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Our beloved Hamster is back at it again in his hamster wheel of choice — a silver Ford GT. Richard Hammond, one of the three hosts of the Amazon motoring program The Grand Tour, is driving once again a few months after being involved in a near-catastrophic car crash while filming the series in Switzerland. Taking to his DriveTribe account, Hammond said that “today I took my first drive since my recent visit to Shuntsville” in a short video, which is essentially just a minute of him giddily talking about the concept of cars and explaining how they can, indeed, drive you anywhere you want on land. He’s so happy! “This feels better than the first time, maybe better than being 17 and given the keys to my freedom,” he joked. “Because, this time, I’m ready.”

Despite Hammond being back in action, fellow Grand Tour co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson is currently on the sidelines due to being diagnosed with pneumonia while on vacation with his family in Mallorca. (The moral of the story here: Never travel to Mallorca?) Clarkson bemoaned the diagnosis as being “really, really annoying,” and he’ll be “out of action for quite some time, apparently.” Per Amazon, Hammond and Clarkson’s ailments will not “significantly” affect the show’s shooting schedule, though they may want to consider some extra security for James May … just in case.