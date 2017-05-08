Photo: Hulu/FX

In the year of the Peak-iest of the Peak TV, which series will prove to be the most victorious? (Ironically, Twin Peaks won’t be eligible for award nominations until next year.) With the Emmys coming in hot in a few weeks, perhaps the annual Television Critics Association Awards can shed some light on what to expect — the formidable Carrie Coon has taken the top honors for Individual Achievement in Drama for her one-two punch of The Leftovers and Fargo, while Donald Glover was proclaimed the king of laughs with his win in Individual Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Achievement in Comedy for Atlanta. Meanwhile, it’s safe to say The Handmaid’s Tale won the whole damn ceremony with its Program of the Year win, and it also nabbed the Outstanding Achievement in Drama, as well. Take a look at all of the deserving winners (and nominees) below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank, ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, PBS

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX (2015 and 2016 Winner in Category)

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ken Burns

HERITAGE AWARD

Seinfeld