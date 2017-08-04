The Mr. Robot Season-Three Teaser Is So Bleak and Intense

By

Tags:

This Mr. Robot Season-Three Teaser Is Just So Bleak and Intense

Considering how things go in the Mr. Robot universe, this new teaser for season three is either showing a world where everyone and everything in it is falling apart, or it’s showing us a supercut of terror scenes from inside Tommy Westphall’s snow globe. Will Elliot make a full recovery? Will Darlene flip to the FBI? Is Tyrell real? Almost definitely, but is any of this real? Only Sam Esmail knows! One thing you can take to the bank, though, is that Mr. Robot is just going to double-down on the intensity. Now good luck getting Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy” out of your head.

