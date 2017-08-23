By

Jordan Klepper Deals in Goofy Conspiracy Theories in the Trailer for His New Late-Night Show

Jordan Klepper is the latest Daily Show correspondent to earn Comedy Central’s coveted 11:30 spot, the time previously held by Stephen Colbert and Larry Wilmore. His show, The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, will give you shades of Alex Jones’s manic far-right-right rants (sans those spooky nutraceuticals) though a release says he’ll satirize the “alternative-media landscape” on both sides. Starting September 25, you can watch Klepper go against the Establishment and speak paranoid half-truths to the masses on Comedy Central.

Jordan Klepper’s Late-Night Show Spoofs Conspiracy Theorists

