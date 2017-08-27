All the References in the Taylor Swift Video You May Have Missed

Photo: YouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

After a week of snake GIFs and MS Paint-inspired album art, Taylor Swift unveiled the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” at Sunday’s VMAs. The video is a bitter mediation on the various iterations of Taylor Swift we have seen over the years, and while the snake motif and overall theme of “The old Taylor is dead! I wear black now and don’t care what you think!” are both fairly straightforward, there are a number of more subtle references sprinkled throughout the video as well.

Here are some of the references you may have missed.

A single dollar in the tub of jewels

Likely a reference to her recent court case against David Mueller, the Colorado DJ who Swift accused of grabbing her butt during a meet-and-greet in 2013. Mueller was found guilty of sexual assault and battery, and Swift was awarded the full damages she sought: $1.

There is only one single dollar bill in the bath-tub. #LWYMMDVideo pic.twitter.com/g9xYeNKGpB — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) August 28, 2017

I <3 TS shirts

Although screenshots of Taylor Swift and her black leotard-clad backup dancers have been circulating for a while, (sparking many unfavorable comparisons with Beyonce’s “Formation” video), in the actual video, the dancers are all wearing “I <3 TS” shirts, a throwback to simpler days when Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift were kissing, and wore shoes on the beach a lot, and Hiddleston was spotted wearing an “I <3 TS” tank top while frolicking in the ocean with Swift and members of the squad.

The shirts are also on sale now.

Had every boy fall for her. Then made them wear I ❤️ TS shirts. pic.twitter.com/P6gdrVh2Oe — Bo Ewing (@bo_ewing) August 28, 2017

She and her friends are robbing a streaming company

After Swift and her friends commit theft in what look like impractically conspicuous clothes, they exit what is, according to the LED sign in a background, a streaming company. This is likely a reference to Swift’s past refusal to make her work available on streaming services such as Spotify, because users can listen to music for free.

RIP Nils Sjoberg

While Swift buries her reputation in a graveyard at the beginning of the video, a gravestone behind her bears the name “Nils Sjoberg,” the pseudonym Swift used when she co-wrote Calvin Harris’ song “This Is What You Came For,” a collaboration that reportedly contributed to the couple’s break-up.

Squad headquarters

Taylor Swift gets it, you guys. She knows you make fun of her extensive squad of Victoria’s Secret models, and non-Victoria’s Secret models, and Haim. The new Taylor doesn’t care that you laugh about it, though so here she is laughing about it with you, claiming her throne as the Mother Dominatrix of a militant squad of sexy robots.

She gets it.

A shirt with her squad’s name on it

Taylor Swift gets the joke about her squad, but she would also like to remind you about her squad. In the video, the “You Belong With Me”-era Swift wears a shirt signed with the names of her various famous friends, including Selena (Gomez), Ed (Sheerhan), Blake (Lively) and Ryan (Reynolds).