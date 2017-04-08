This Is Us Is No Longer an Emmy Nominee for Best Contemporary Costumes

Today the Television Academy announced that it has revoked This Is Us’s Emmy nomination for outstanding contemporary costumes. According to Variety, the decision came after reviewing the submitted episode, the season finale, “Moonshadow.” However that beautiful piece of television left academy watchers feeling, it couldn’t overcome the fact that the signature time-jumps interfered with official qualifications. The rules state that “51 percent” of the episode’s action has to take place within the past 25 years to be considered for the contemporary costume category. And, while “Moonshadow” may or may not have featured Mandy Moore in a glorious hat, it also spent a lot of time in the 1970s. Don’t let out a big, messy cry for the show just yet though — This Is Us is still nominated for 10 other Emmys.
