Have you heard the news? Great News is pretty great! And it’s about to get a lot … greater. (We’ll think of a more inspired joke another time.) Tina Fey, who executive produces the NBC sitcom, will be recurring throughout the upcoming season as the new boss of the fictional news network MMN, which is the primary setting for the series. Fey’s character, Diana, is described as “sort of the Sheryl Sandberg on steroids” who is “one of the few women who is seen as truly having it all” — and with this personality, she’ll simultaneously be looked up to by Katie (Briga Heelan) and be a foil to Carol (the formidable Andrea Martin.) “Her presence in the show, I hope, really sets up all of our characters on really funny stories for the rest of the season,” the show’s creator, Tracey Wigfield, explained at the TCAs. With her seven-episode commitment, this will be the first time Fey returns to NBC following her departure from 30 Rock in 2013, although she’s recently recurred on scripted television in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. High-five a million angels!
