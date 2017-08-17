Tina Fey weighs in on the events in Charlottesville. Posted by Saturday Night Live on Thursday, August 17, 2017

Dealing with political frustration has never been so tasty. SNL alum Tina Fey returned to Weekend Update: Summer Edition and in addition to pointing out the fact that “Nazis are always bad,” she had some suggestions on how to cope with a horrendous news cycle dominated by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Citing the fact that there are nine more alt-right rallies scheduled in the near future, including one in New York, Tina offered viewers some sage wisdom:

“…I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in these screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business that you support, maybe a Jewish-run bakery, or an African-American-run bakery. Order a cake with the American flag on it like this one, and just eat it, Colin.”

Of course, Tina also recommended instead of yelling things at the KKK, “yell it at the cake.” So, come for Tina screaming into a cake, stay for Tina passionately ranting against the alt-right while simultaneously stress-eating for over three minutes.