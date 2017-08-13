Latest News from Vulture

3:41 p.m.

Okieriete Onaodowan Bowing Out of Great Comet of 1812 With Poignant Dedication

“My last show is in honor of you.”

1:50 p.m.

Tom Cruise Potentially Injured During Mission Impossible 6 Stunt Gone Wrong

Yikes.

12:26 p.m.

David Tennant Has a Different Take on the Doctor Who Female Casting Backlash

He doesn’t actually think it boils down to gender.

11:14 a.m.

Chris Pratt’s New Movie Is Right Out of a Parks & Recreation Script

Ninjas, attack!

10:24 a.m.

What’s Going on With All of These American Horror Story: Cult Trailers?

Clowns with a side of even more clowns.

9:44 a.m.

The Grand Tour Is Back in Action With Richard Hammond Driving Again After Crash

“Today, I took my first drive since my recent visit to Shuntsville.”

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Bill Maher Is the Latest Late-Night Host to Make a Bad Trump-Putin Gay Joke

Did you hear the one about Trump and Putin being secret lovers?

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Orphan Black Creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett on the ‘Emotional’ Finale

“The final episode really is an emotional good-bye, rather than an edge-of-your-pants kind of good-bye.”

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Orphan Black Series Finale Recap: How to Be Happy

“Only you can decide, chicken.”

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Pamela Adlon Is Bitingly Funny As Ever in the Better Things Season Two Trailer

“My home is called ‘House Full of Tiny Assholes With Vaginas.’”

Yesterday at 7:35 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Will Play Leonardo da Vinci in an Upcoming Biopic

Paramount just closed a seven-figure deal to acquire an upcoming book on the artist’s life, with DiCaprio attached to produce and star.

Yesterday at 6:45 p.m.

Read This Powerful Statement on Charlottesville From Olivia Wilde’s Mother

Leslie Cockburn is hoping to pick up a traditionally Republican seat in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District.

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

Channing Tatum Physically Incapable of Not Breaking Out Into Dance

Wherever Channing goes, dancing follows.

Yesterday at 1:46 p.m.

Gym, Tan, Watch the Trailer for the Jersey Shore Reunion

And repeat.

Yesterday at 12:22 p.m.

Leah Remini, Kevin James Share Kevin Can Wait Photo Amid Controversial Recasting

King of Queens: Reprise.

Yesterday at 11:30 a.m.

Cameron Crowe Shares What It’s Like to Be Rejected by David Lynch

“He had a very wry smile on his face.”

Yesterday at 10:44 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 Might Not Actually Be the Last Film in the Franchise

Aca-fine, we guess.

Yesterday at 10:11 a.m.

Paul Hollywood Doesn’t Think He’s a Traitor for Staying on Bake Off

“I didn’t want to lose my job.”

Yesterday at 9:32 a.m.

Nick Lachey Has Covered Up His 98 Degrees Tattoo

The end of an inky era.

Yesterday at 9:25 a.m.

Breaking News: Jeremy Renner Is Grumpy Cat’s Doppelgänger

Meow.