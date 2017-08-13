Tom Cruise Potentially Injured During Mission Impossible 6 Stunt Gone Wrong

Tom Cruise is notorious for his extreme fitness regimes and insistence of performing his own movie stunts, but he may want to consider utilizing a stuntman in the future after the events of this weekend. TMZ is reporting that Cruise suffered an on-set injury while filming the upcoming Mission Impossible 6, with a video from the London set showing the actor jumping between two buildings with a wire harness and missing his landing mark. As a result of falling short, he hit a rooftop hard with his upper body and is next shown limping away and collapsing, with crew members pulling him away to safety. The extent of Cruise’s injuries is currently unknown, and his reps have yet to comment on what transpired.
