Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen will soon have to carry on without its Evan Hansen. Ben Platt, who won a Tony for his role in the Best Musical–winning show about an anxious teenage boy, suicide, and Kickstarter, will end his Broadway run on November 19. Platt started performances last fall. Yearlong contracts are fairly standard in Broadway shows and Platt has been with the production for nearly four years, counting its workshops and out of town and Off Broadway runs. Evan Hansen has yet to name Platt’s replacement, and it’ll likely need quite the talent to fill his loose-fitting polo shirts and sustain its big ticket sales. That low moaning sound you hear in the distance is every awkward 20-something theater actor in New York trying to learn how to cry and belt at the same time.