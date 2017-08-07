By

Tags:

See Power Trio Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman, and Gwendoline Christie in the New Top Of The Lake: China Girl Trailer

Elisabeth Moss is coming for your Emmys this year, and she’s already planning for next year, too. In the latest trailer for Top of the Lake: China Girl, we see’s Moss’s Detective Robin Griffin launch her investigation into a Syndey human trafficking ring, working alongside Star Wars and Game of Thrones’s Gwendoline Christie. Moss also starts to connect with the daughter she gave up long ago, played by Alice Englert, who’s caught up in the central mystery, and in a fraught relationship with her adoptive mother Nicole Kidman, who’s really making the most of her character makeup and frizzy wig. Top of the Lake: China Girl will air for three consecutive nights on SundanceTV, beginning September 10 at 9 p.m.

Top Of The Lake: China Girl: Watch a New Trailer

