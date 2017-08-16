By

Watch the Intense First Trailer for The Killing of a Sacred Deer Starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell

Writer and director Yórgos Lánthimos has followed up his surreal, intense drama The Lobster with the intense and horrifying The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it shared the award for Best Screenplay, and earned praise from Vulture’s Emily Yoshida, who called it “a full-throated horror movie,” “an unfettered nightmare,” and “a cruel treat.” If you want to know more about the plot, read Yoshida’s review in full, but if you want to have a more mysterious and Lánthimosian experience with Sacred Deer — which stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman — let the haunting vagueness of this clip be your only nourishment until the movie comes out on October 27.

Watch the First Trailer for The Killing of a Sacred Deer

