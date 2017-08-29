Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist, an author, a passionate lover of the universe and, as fans will begrudgingly acknowledge, an occasional fact-checking buzzkill. Having previously crushed your dreams regarding the science behind Alien: Covenant, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Force Awakens and The Walking Dead, just to name a few, Tyson recently took to Twitter to remind everyone that, despite the hype surrounding last week’s solar eclipse, eclipses are actually quite common, they happen roughly every few years and everyone should calm down about their rarity. “You go to it. You have an airplane,” Tyson replied when The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah points out that not every eclipse is conveniently visible to every person. “I’m just saying, if you care about them. I’ve got people who’ve seen ten eclipses.” Noah jokes back, “You said it like you and the eclipse are in a relationship. ‘Oh, well if you cared about the eclipse, you would go to the eclipse.’”

Interesting, Tyson later goes on to discuss his new book Astrophysics For People in a Hurry, in which he notes that dedicating one’s time to contemplating the cosmic perspective is often a privilege not afforded people preoccupied by the immediately pressures of survival, people who, ostensibly, might not be able to easily travel to see an eclipse and would be justifiably hyped to see a cosmic event from the convenience of their hometowns. Because last Monday, didn’t we all feel, in our own way, like we were in a relationship with America’s most wonderful girlfriend, the solar eclipse?