Trevor Noah on Trump’s Russia Connection: ‘How Can One Person Lie So Big?!’

Another week, another wrinkle uncovered in the ongoing investigation of possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. In the latest story covered by The Daily Show, emails between Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and Trump associate Felix Sater seem to suggest at least a willingness to engage with Vladimir Putin through a construction project, despite the President’s claims that he had no recent business connections with Russia. Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer with quite a colorful past, was trying to broker a deal on the Trump organization’s behalf to build what would be the tallest building in the world, a skyscraper in Moscow. “How can one person lie so big?” Noah yelled, before addressing the President. “You have no connections with Russia, but you signed a deal to build the world’s tallest building there? The gap between the lie and the truth could not be wider.” Furthermore the email from Sater to Cohen seems to imply that maybe “Putin’s team” could help “engineer” Trump’s election win. “These people are so heavy-handed, it’s almost as if the emails were composed by a porn writer, that’s how blatant it is,” Noah joked, before imitating the Trump personnel as adult film character characters: “Hello, I just moved in next door, and I’m so horny for collusion.” Maybe Pornhub could use a new category?
