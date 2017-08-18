Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Twin Peaks: The Return’s James Marshall on Reviving ‘Just You’

“It actually was the same track from the original series. David didn’t even use pitch correction!”

5:04 p.m.

Death Note Director Adam Wingard Is Ready to Talk About Whitewashing

Although says he was surprised by the criticism of the film.

4:41 p.m.

RuPaul Contestants Trixie Mattel and Katya Are Getting Their Own Show, Honey

The Trixie & Katya Show will premiere on Viceland November 1.

4:23 p.m.

I Think I Saw The Hitman’s Bodyguard, But I Can’t Be Sure

The one with Chris Pine and Tom Hardy? Or, wait …

3:52 p.m.

Patti Cake$ Is a Gritty Crowd-pleaser That Isn’t a Cliché, Just Cliché-Adjacent

The Sundance hit demonstrates that showbiz go-for-it stories are more alike than unalike, even when they have a vivid countercultural vibe.

3:00 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: All Together Now

The big team-up finally arrives in “Worst Behavior.”

2:55 p.m.

The Unappealing World of Lil Peep, Explained

Maybe some music is only for teenagers.

2:17 p.m.

Samuel L. Jackson in Talks for a Shaft Sequel

The movie will feature Shaft’s son, played by Jessie T. Usher.

1:00 p.m.

A Porn Site Offers to Give Sense8 a Third Season, the Climax It Deserves

Netflix is currently planning to wrap up the show with a two-hour special.

1:00 p.m.

Marjorie Prime’s Geena Davis Hopes Wonder Woman Will Change Everything, But…

“I do feel an increased sense of urgency. We’re living in a climate where we’re seeing women and minorities undervalued to an alarming degree.”

12:32 p.m.

Either Taylor Swift’s Been Hacked or She’s Up to Something

All social media accounts are suspiciously blacked out.

12:30 p.m.

It’s Alive! A Don Giovanni Where Even the Sets Perform

At Mostly Mozart, an opera that doesn’t skimp on theatrical power.

12:26 p.m.

Gook Offers a Visually Striking But Distant Korean Perspective on the L.A. Riots

Star and director Justin Chon is using a completely different visual vocabulary to talk about the riots.

12:17 p.m.

Cardi B Is the Undisputed Artist of the Summer

“Bodak Yellow” makes her the first woman since Nicki Minaj in 2014 to have a solo rap song in the Top 10.

12:08 p.m.

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Tell a Trump Bobblehead How to Condemn Neo-Nazis

Friendly advice from one Celebrity Apprentice host to a bobblehead version of another.

12:00 p.m.

Why The Defenders Has a Scene About White Privilege

The co-showrunner and stars weigh in on a memorable argument.

12:00 p.m.

The Defenders Recap: Talk to the Hand

The fight scenes in “Mean Right Hook” are a big step up.

10:42 a.m.

Every Samuel L. Jackson Performance, Ranked From Worst to Best

In honor of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, we rank every Samuel L. Jackson role, from Shaft to Snakes on a Plane.

10:33 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Jaime Lannister’s Next Move

“He’s not in the episode this coming Sunday because he’s in Lamaze class.”

10:30 a.m.

Review: The Disorienting Beauty of Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins

After a long hiatus, Grizzly Bear are back with a complicated, disorienting, and beautiful new album.