On the shimmering stiletto heels of RuPaul’s Drag Race scoring eight Emmy nominations comes the news that two of Drag Race’s most beloved contestants are getting their own show. Drag isn’t so niche anymore. Viceland — interestingly, not Logo — has announced plans for a “hilarious hybrid of late-night, daytime, and advice shows” hosted by Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, who both appeared on season seven of the show (Katya also went on to appear in All-Stars). The two host a YouTube show called “UNHhhh” together, and the new series, also produced by World of Wonder, looks like it’ll provide plenty more of Trixie and Katya’s distinctive banter. Honey, The Trixie & Katya Show will premiere November 1.
