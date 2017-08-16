Photo: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

While details are hazy on how President Trump will secure the funds to build his promised border wall between America and Mexico, his dream might actually become a reality in La La Land. According to the Hollywood Reporter, award-winning Chinese film auteur Wang Quan’an has signed on to write and direct American Wall. The political thriller will reportedly follow an architect who is driven to design the infamous 40-foot-tall wall that might actually be a fence. The particularly timely movie, referred to as a “tale of greed, vengeance, sex and ambition,” will by Quan’an’s first English-language picture and will film in New York and Berlin. It is also said to be seeking a “high-profile” U.S. actor for the role. What’s Mark Ruffalo up to these days?