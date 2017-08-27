This Too-Sexy-For-TV Tulip Fever Trailer Is, Indeed, Pretty Sexy

Will we ever live to see the day when the Weinstein Company finally allows Tulip Fever to go into theaters? Who knows. Right now we’re promised a September 1 release date, but hey, it’s been teased to appear on big screens since mid-2015, so if somebody said “just kidding, June 2021!” we honestly wouldn’t be surprised at this point. Regardless, this new trailer for the Amsterdamian period drama has actually been banned from airing on television due to its sexual content, and we’re not just talking about the way Christoph Waltz works that stylish ruff. Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan get it on a lot, and this love triangle is clearly having a sexy and fun time!
Comments