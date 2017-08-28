Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Was No One Going to Tell Young Thug He Won a VMA Last Night?

The rapper’s “Wyclef Jean” music video, which he famously never showed up to film, won for Best Editing.

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

The Willennium Is Upon Us: Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut New Song ‘Get Lit’

The actor told concert goers at the Livewire Festival that the pair are working on an album “that you haven’t heard yet.”

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Preacher Recap: What If God Was One of Us?

Jesse’s search for God is a real shaggy dog story.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Recap: Spartan Co-Existence

Why is Vicki still on this show?

Yesterday at 8:46 p.m.

The First Super Troopers 2 Teaser Is Here, So Feel Free to Get Excited Meow

After 16 years as a rookie, we have to presume Rabbit has been driven to the brink of madness.

Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

Did Anthony Scaramucci Subtweet Trump With a Games of Thrones Quote?

Anthony Scaramucci’s intelligence finally shines through.

Yesterday at 4:57 p.m.

Now That We Have Bushwick, Here Are 6 Other Brooklyn Thrillers We’d Like to See

What would Williamsburg’s neighborhood thriller look like? What about Park Slope’s?

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Most High Fashion Looks

This season, the Lords and Ladies of Westeros look like they’ve walked straight off the runways at Balmain and Balenciaga.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

‘Despacito’ Ties Mariah Carey’s Record for Longest at No. 1 on Hot 100

Both songs have 16 weeks each at the top of the Hot 100.

Yesterday at 4:49 p.m.

Ed Skrein Leaves Hellboy Amid Whitewashing Backlash

Lionsgate has also pledged to be more sensitive going forward in casting the role of Ben Daimio.

Yesterday at 4:48 p.m.

Why Insecure’s Blow-Job Scene Felt Out of Step With the Typically Radical Show

For the first time, Insecure doesn’t capture black millennial life.

Yesterday at 4:10 p.m.

Game of Thrones Season Seven Smashes Yet Another HBO Record

More than 30 million viewers watched across multiple platforms.

Yesterday at 1:13 p.m.

Game of Thrones’ Ice Dragon Is an Icon

Or zombie dragon, or whatever you want to call it.

Yesterday at 1:07 p.m.

Game of Thrones Is Not What It Once Was

What we have here is a classic case of something being gained while something else is being lost.

Yesterday at 1:06 p.m.

Insecure Recap: Sexplosion

Issa and Molly hit new lows.

Yesterday at 1:02 p.m.

The 2017 VMAs Were Beyond Saving

They exist for no reason beyond the fact that they already exist.

Yesterday at 12:55 p.m.

Game of Thrones Has a Strange Relationship With Bodies

Its characters are minds, seeking power and survival. They are bodies only whenever the plot suits.

Yesterday at 12:28 p.m.

On Game of Thrones, Sisters Finally Did It for Themselves

In the season finale, Sansa and Arya were able to put aside their differences in order to take down a real enemy.

Yesterday at 12:25 p.m.

Cersei Lannister: Look What You Made Her Do

The old Cersei can’t come to the phone right now.

Yesterday at 12:25 p.m.

Were Jon and Dany Better Off With Their Exes?

Let’s navigate the murky waters of dating in the Seven Kingdoms.