Was No One Going to Tell Young Thug He Won a VMA Last Night?

Young Thug did it: he won an MTV VMA for a music video without showing up to the awards show or the taping of the music video itself. Unfortunately, there are repercussions to winning from the comfort of your own home, like apparently no one calls you let you know you’re a winner. “So no one was going to tell me that I won an award??,” the rapper tweeted Monday afternoon, understandably bummed that he didn’t get the heads up that his “Wyclef Jean” music video took home Best Editing at last night’s VMAs. As you might recall, Thugger famously never showed up to the video shoot back in January, leading director Ryan Staake to create a music video explaining the chronology of waiting around on set. So, sure, Young Thug isn’t in the video, but he is smart enough and had enough of a sense of humor to release Staake’s behind-the-scenes footage as the official music video, so yeah, someone should have called him. Fortunately, the rapper followed up on Monday night with a photo of a MTV moon person on Instagram. “I MUST THANK GOD FIRST💕💕💕 I wanna thank my dad for nutting in my mom, and I wanna thank my mom for carrying and hav’N me 😊,” he wrote, an acceptance speech that, honestly, deserves another VMA.
