The Death of Stalin Trailer: From Russia, With Incompetence

In 2015, Armando Iannucci left Veep to work on his parody of the comparatively more stable Russian government. The result is The Death of Stalin, Ianucci’s first film since 2009, which takes place just after, well, the death of Stalin (though official state channels may want us to insist that Stalin is not dead and could never die), as Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, and more compete for power. The Death of Stalin will play at the Toronto Film Festival this September and open in U.S. theaters sometime after that.