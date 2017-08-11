By

Tags:

The Death of Stalin Trailer: From Russia, With Incompetence

In 2015, Armando Iannucci left Veep to work on his parody of the comparatively more stable Russian government. The result is The Death of Stalin, Ianucci’s first film since 2009, which takes place just after, well, the death of Stalin (though official state channels may want us to insist that Stalin is not dead and could never die), as Jeffrey Tambor, Steve Buscemi, Rupert Friend, Jason Isaacs, and more compete for power. The Death of Stalin will play at the Toronto Film Festival this September and open in U.S. theaters sometime after that.

The Death of Stalin Trailer: From Russia, With Incompetence

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.