With the deaths of friends Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington coming so close together, Good Morning America honored both iconic rock front men with a surprise tribute from someone who knew them both well. Cornell’s daughter Toni performed a gorgeous duet with OneRepublic of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the song Bennington also sang at her father’s funeral. (Cornell had previously brought his daughter out on tour to sing “Redemption Song” with him last year. It, too, is beautiful.) Excellent as Ryan Tedder sounds here, Toni’s the star of this tribute. And she’s only 12.
Comments