By

Tags:

David Fincher’s Mindhunter Trailer: Even Serial Killers Need to Vent Sometimes

To learn what crazy does, you have to figure out how crazy thinks. That’s the logic that two FBI agents (Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, not singing) employ in Mindhunter, Netflix’s latest crime drama. The show is produced by David Fincher, who will also direct a portion of it. Come for the gloomy, modern, House of Cards aesthetic, stay for the gruesome deaths, and brace for a disturbing amount of violence against women. Mindhunter premieres October 13. Drink every time someone says “serial killer!”

Watch David Fincher’s Creepy Mindhunter Trailer

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.