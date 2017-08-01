David Fincher’s Mindhunter Trailer: Even Serial Killers Need to Vent Sometimes

To learn what crazy does, you have to figure out how crazy thinks. That’s the logic that two FBI agents (Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff, not singing) employ in Mindhunter, Netflix’s latest crime drama. The show is produced by David Fincher, who will also direct a portion of it. Come for the gloomy, modern, House of Cards aesthetic, stay for the gruesome deaths, and brace for a disturbing amount of violence against women. Mindhunter premieres October 13. Drink every time someone says “serial killer!”