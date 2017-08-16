LCD Soundsystem have made good on their promise, releasing another impressive track from their new post-retirement album, American Dream, out next month, only this one comes with a video. And good news: You can definitely groove to it. The new song, “Tonite,” follows “American Dream” and “Call the Police,” and was first unveiled during the band’s live five-night stand at Brooklyn Steel back in April. (The band have also implied it’s closer to the album’s overall “tone” than the other pair of singles.) It’s been seven years since LCD Soundsystem released an album, and the band’s bumpy ride in the time since has kept observers skeptical as to whether their new record would really see the light of day in 2017. But we now have three released singles, official cover artwork (feel as you may about it), and even a revealing profile of synth master Gavin Russom, who recently came out as trans. Judging by what’s been teased so far, fans should be pretty satisfied.