We all have questions after watching last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, but only Leslie Jones can answer the important ones. Like, if you’re hooking up with Little Finger can you close your eyes? Even for a second? Are White Walkers actually just an allegory for white people? Is Bran the Three-Eyed Raven, or just super high? In Late Night segment “Game of Jones,” the Saturday Night Live actor explains all as she watches the episode with Seth Meyers and “the girlfriend you don’t really know is your homegirl or not” Lord Varys (a.k.a. actor Conleth Hill in his dress robes). While Jones isn’t sure which side Varys is on, she is firmly on team dragon.
