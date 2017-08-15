By

Jessica Chastain and Michael Cera Play Poker in First Trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game

Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) was an Olympic-class skier before she started as an office assistant, helping her boss run his poker game. One thing lead to another, and Molly founded “the world’s most exclusive and decadent man cave,” a high-stakes poker ring frequented by the Russian mob, sports stars, Hollywood’s A-list, and Michael Cera. Idris Elba co-stars as Molly’s attorney; Molly’s Game is Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut. (And please remember: He spent a half hour at 1 Oak to research this movie’s club scenes.) See Molly’s Game November 22.

Molly’s Game Trailer: Jessica Chastain Is Decked Out

