In the much-loved Tangerine, Sean Baker fixed his camera upon trans women in Hollywood on Christmas Eve. In his new movie The Florida Project, he’s found a similarly compelling subject: a trio of kids named Moonee, Scooty, and Jancey, Moonee’s mother Halley (Bria Vinaite), and Willem Dafoe, playing the manager of the motel where everyone lives. As the kids find adventure in the the community of cheap motels surrounding Disney World, Halley weathers hardship. “This is a near-perfect film, and a heightening in every way of everything that was great about Baker’s last movie,” wrote Vulture’s critic Emily Yoshida. A24 will release The Florida Project October 6.

