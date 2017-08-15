No more Christine Reade (Riley Keough), no more glitzy, thrilling New York City escorting. The Girlfriend Experience’s second season follows two parallel story lines: Washington, D.C., during the 2018 midterm elections, and New Mexico. Anna Friel is a Republican super-PAC finance director who starts a sexual relationship with a GFE provider who’s helping her blackmail a powerful fundraiser. (Please, don’t make politics sexy.) Meanwhile, in the desert, Bria Jones adjusts to life after a generous sugar daddy’s death. Vulture named the show’s first season one of the year’s best offerings, and its second looks to provide even more emotionally bereft transactional relationships. Watch it on Starz November 5.