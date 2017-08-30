By

Watch the Fake Trailer for Distracted Boyfriend Meme: The Movie

We know what you’re thinking, Are we still talking about Distracted Boyfriend? Isn’t it like 12 million years old? Exactly. That’s right when Hollywood swoops in on the wing of whichever Transformer is a plane. When one of the models in the photo told Select All, “People have a lot of imagination,” she wasn’t talking about the big studios. It’s a great time to be unoriginal content and there is nothing less original than a meme that has already been done to death. And what a meme it is. Visually minimal and narratively versatile, it can be used to tell all sorts of stories from political to religious to grammatical. But can it tell the story of love? Yes. That’s why we are happy to present the teaser trailer for Distracted Boyfriend Meme: The Movie. It’s out this February, on Valentine’s Day. What else are you going to see — the new Fifty Shades of Grey movie? You dirty dog.

Watch the Trailer for Distracted Boyfriend Meme: The Movie

