Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Wet Hot American Summer might seem like just a bunch of friends hanging out on the same set and being hilarious with one another, but it turns out almost no Hollywood endeavor can come to life without a little dressing up from the CGI paintbrush. Director David Wain shared a behind-the-scenes tidbit on Twitter today demonstrating what it took to stage the big toast scene in the finale of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Would you guess that a few tables of people raising a glass together would take three days of filming in groups with a little green screen magic to tie it all together? Well, it absolutely did, and Wain has video proof. Everything you know is a lie, but at least the shot looked good!