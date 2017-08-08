Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is utterly realistic in every possible way, except for one major flaw: Nobody knows how to run in it. You might expect that moving along the ground quickly by using your legs would be something that most people would master by the time they go away to sleepaway camp — much less ten years after being a junior counselor at said camp — but the Firewood class of ’81 simply has not mastered the ability to run.

Consider this attempt at running from Michael Ian Black’s McKinley.

Trying to decipher what Mark Feuerstein’s character is trying to accomplish here is a real royal pain.

Josh Charles definitely isn’t getting the speed he needs for this attempt at vaulting.

Maybe all the ’90s costumes are getting in the way?

If two people are in a shot, you’d think that at least one of them would know how to run!

If we acknowledge that Jason Schwartzman and Chris Pine have to spin around midway through this, they’re actually doing a pretty good job.

This, on the other hand, is totally not how you move backwards.

In order to become the King of Camp, you have to be lit on fire. You do not, however, have to know how to run.

Congratulations! Nobody here is doing anything right.

But let’s give credit where it’s due: If a man ever turned into a can of mixed vegetables, this is definitely how that can of mixed vegetables would run.