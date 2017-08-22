What All These Clues Tell Us About Taylor Swift’s New Album

Photo: Gary Miller/FilmMagic

The list of things we know for sure about Taylor Swift’s next album isn’t nearly as long what we wish we knew. Does it exist? Is it coming? Surely soon. Will it be a surprise? Define “surprise.” Do we think it’ll be as reptilian as its teasers suggest? If only. All signs are pointing to an imminent Taylor release; whether it’s merely a new single followed by a traditional rollout, or the whole shebang all at once remains to be seen. This is Taylor’s narrative and none of us are excluded from it. Here’s what little we know about #TS6 so far.

Maybe Taylor will reveal herself as a true Slytherin.

From the time that Kim Kardashian sought to expose Taylor Swift as a disingenuous conniver caught lying about approving Kanye West’s misogynistic verse about her on “Famous” in a leaked phone call, the snake emoji has followed Taylor wherever she goes. So much so, that Instagram intervened and created a new censor feature that filtered out all snakes from her comments. But now it appears Taylor is embracing the reputation that precedes her. After wiping her social-media footprint off the grid, she returned days later with short, silent, grainy clips of what some believe might be a snake. (Her third teaser confirms it.) To our frightened eyes, it’s more like a Basilisk. Maybe she’ll sing the whole album in Parseltongue.

The first single could be called “Timeless.”

A new website launched shortly after the first snake clip appeared on Taylor’s socials promoting what appears to be a new single called “Timeless” that’s “coming soon.” According to Us Weekly and Variety, it’ll arrive on Friday ahead of a reported appearance (and possible performance? with host Katy Perry?) at the VMAs, where she may also debut its video. Given her go-to video director Joseph Kahn’s sly tweets, it’s likely he’ll have something to do with it.

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

And if Us’s sources are to be trusted, the song will be “poppy” — in other words, exactly like her last album. (Sorry to any fans holding out for her to cross-back over to country.) Although, other sources say it will sound completely unique for Taylor’s sound: “The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. it doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before. It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.”

We’ll probably get it before the year’s end.

What are friends for if not to spill all your marketing plans to the press? Earlier this year, while promoting his own album, Ed Sheeran let it slip that, if his BFF Taylor is as masterful at sales as we know she is, she’ll wait to put out her album by the holidays.”Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records,” he said, explaining that he strategically avoided peak release time so he wouldn’t have to deal with competition. Another source (who is the mole in the squad?) also claims the album will see an end-of-year release, like all the rest of her albums. (She’s especially fond of October.)

Maybe, just maybe, it will feature Drake.

Taylor Swift and Drake are both on Apple Music’s payroll and have released self-deprecating commercials for the streaming service, lip-syncing each other’s music. It seems very likely that they will collaborate (or already have). It’s just a matter of how. The two partied together and, like clockwork, “Page Six” immediately reported that they’d also worked on new music together. British tabloids would have us believe it’s because Taylor is pivoting to a more “urban sound” with a “real mix of edgier hip-hop and R&B sounds” — a theory her Fifty Shades of Grey one-off with Zayn does support — but, still, we refuse.

Is that velvet? 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 4, 2016 at 1:34am PDT

Then again, Taylor was also reportedly spotted earlier this year recording in Nashville and is said to have set up shop there for months. Which is not to say that zero pop music gets made on Music Row, but location is everything, and Us also says she’s “overhauling her image.” Curiously, Kesha, who recently overhauled her own image to better reflect her Nashville roots, is believed to have hinted about recording with Taylor — who donated to Kesha’s legal battles against Dr. Luke — in a vague Instagram from last September. (Though Kesha recorded with a few Grammy winners on her own album.)

making a FUCK OFF song with a casual Grammy award winning secret person ✨✨☄☄☄⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🦄🦄🦄 I got a good feeling about this one ....... A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

It could be an Apple Music exclusive.

Half the narrative surrounding Taylor’s last album was how she released it. With that album, she declared war on streaming services over artist royalty rates by withholding the album from streaming, only to then side with Apple Music and much, much later put the rest of her catalogue (including 1989) back on Spotify. 1989 was not an Apple Music exclusive in the technical sense, and widening streaming access to her albums now means Apple has little exclusivity left to boast over Taylor’s music. However, because she still does work for the service via commercials and other tour exclusives, that could change with whichever method Taylor plans to release #TS6. Still, consider Taylor also now has her own 24/7 TV channel through DirecTV where she can broadcast anything she wants.

She’s had loads to write about.

Few people have had a busier vacation than Taylor Swift these last few years, and if she’s mining her journal for songwriting subjects, we can think of a few: On top of the Kanye-Kim feud, she’s had to endure an entire album cycle of Katy Perry disses against her and subsequent peace offerings, plus insults from her ex Calvin Harris over a song she co-wrote for him originally under a pseudonym. Not to mention her victory in the sexual-assault trial where she accused a former radio DJ of groping her during a photo op. Hell, she could even break her apolitical silence and write about the election she made it a point to tell the world she voted in. And then there’s men: Her fling with Tom Hiddleston was always assumed to be a publicity stunt, even when she had nothing to promote at the time — perhaps it was fuel for her album? She’s now dating British actor Joe Alwyn of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. What there could possibly be to say about that, we’ll surely soon find out.