What’s Leaving Showtime: September 2017

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Showtime’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Showtime and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you’re mourning the end of summer: Jaws

As peak beach season comes to a close, so exits the film that exists as the pinnacle of beach terror. Jaws helped invent the summer movie season as we know it, which makes it exceedingly appropriate to close out the summer with a rewatch. Try and get any kids in your life to watch it too. They might not have even heard of Jaws! Do your part to make the 2018 beach season a terrifying one for a whole new generation. Leaving September 28.

Before you see the musical: A Bronx Tale

Robert De Niro’s directorial debut couldn’t possibly be more Robert De Niro: a story about growing up in ’60s New York and being tempted by the allure of the mob. Based on a semi-autobiographical one-man show of the same name by writer-star Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale seems too self-serious to be the sort of fodder for musical theater, but here we are! The story has found its way back to the stage in a musical with music by Alan Freaking Menken, and you don’t get more Broadway than that. If you watch the film, you’ll see a quieter mob tale about a kid who has to choose between the working-class values his father instills in him and the confident and seductive sway of a local crook who takes an interest in him. Leaving September 16.

If you miss Guy Ritchie’s fun crime capers: Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

Guy Ritchie has mostly pivoted to big, flashy blockbusters to mixed results (The Man from U.N.C.L.E. — good. King Arthur — not so much.) It’s enough to make you yearn for the days of yore, when Ritchie just made films about hapless British crooks, the poor saps who crossed their paths, and the fools they double-crossed. It’s an especially nice time to revisit Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, the movie that gave us both Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones, as it nears its 20th anniversary. Leaving September 11.

More departures, with recommended movies in bold:

Ending September 2

The Eye

Ending September 5

Crash

Ending September 9

Witless Protection

Ending September 11

Army of Darkness

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

Ending September 14

Premonition

Ending September 16

A Bronx Tale

Ending September 17

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Ending September 18

Paranoia

Ending September 23

Half Baked

Ending September 24

A Civil Action

Eastern Promises

The Insider

Mystery, Alaska

Ending September 25

The Jam: About the Young Idea

Ending September 28

Jaws

Ending September 30

America’s Sweethearts

Company Man

Election

The Final Cut

Free Money

The Ghost Writer

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Others

Raze

The Roost

Trading Places

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns

The Whistleblower

Why Horror?

Willard

The Wraith

The Yards