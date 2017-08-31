What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/Amazon Video

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Amazon adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our September 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Amazon and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Because it’s Amazon’s best TV show: Transparent season four

When Amazon’s acclaimed dramedy returns this month, it’ll take the Pfefferman clan in a fascinating direction: to Israel. That’s the premise of at least part of this new season of Transparent, a family journey that’s described as both spiritual and political following a shocking discovery made by Maura Pfefferman. Transparent has built a reputation for doing strong work exploring themes of identity the further it reaches — most notably when it explored the Pfefferman family history in Berlin during season two — and while this seems like a reach in a very different direction, Transparent excels at creating stories that feel poignant, moving, and (as the trailer’s final joke suggests) more than a little relevant. Available September 22.

For fans of sweet, heartfelt comedy: One Mississippi season two

Loosely based on the life of comedian Tig Notaro, One Mississippi season two continues the story of L.A. radio host Tig Bavaro, now residing in her childhood home of Bay St. Lucille, Mississippi, following a double mastectomy and the death of her mother. While the first season followed Tig coming to terms with her family history and deciding whether or not she’d stay in Bay St. Lucille, season two sees her settling back into Mississippi life, and all it entails: Evangelicals who want to pray her gay away, people who don’t believe in dinosaurs, and what it’s like to fall in love with a tragically straight friend. Available September 8.

Because Ryan Gosling is great at playing a socially awkward loner: Lars and the Real Girl

It’s kind of amazing how charming Ryan Gosling is in Lars and the Real Girl — hell, it’s amazing how charming the whole movie is. The story of an awkward recluse who strikes up a chaste relationship with a sex doll and the Wisconsin town that comes to accept him, this is a life-affirming comedy that’s sweet but not saccharine. It’s perfect for a lazy night in: Give it a watch and marvel at how much empathy Gosling brings to what could have been a disastrous role. Available September 1.

Available September 1

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music From the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River’s Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

Ben-Hur

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes (Season 8)

Available September 2

The Hunter’s Prayer

Available September 7

Tubelight

The Magnificent Seven

Available September 8

One Mississippi (Season 2)

Available September 9

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Available September 12

The Ray Bradbury Theater (Season 6)

ReGenesis (Seasons 2–4)

Available September 15

Beauty and the Baker (Season 1)

Available September 22

Transparent (Season 4)

Available September 25

Bronte Sisters (Season 1)

Available September 26

Wishenpoof! (Season 2a)

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes (Season 9)

Available September 28

Thursday Night Football