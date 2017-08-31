What’s New on Amazon: September 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Amazon adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our September 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Amazon and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.
Because it’s Amazon’s best TV show: Transparent season four
When Amazon’s acclaimed dramedy returns this month, it’ll take the Pfefferman clan in a fascinating direction: to Israel. That’s the premise of at least part of this new season of Transparent, a family journey that’s described as both spiritual and political following a shocking discovery made by Maura Pfefferman. Transparent has built a reputation for doing strong work exploring themes of identity the further it reaches — most notably when it explored the Pfefferman family history in Berlin during season two — and while this seems like a reach in a very different direction, Transparent excels at creating stories that feel poignant, moving, and (as the trailer’s final joke suggests) more than a little relevant. Available September 22.
For fans of sweet, heartfelt comedy: One Mississippi season two
Loosely based on the life of comedian Tig Notaro, One Mississippi season two continues the story of L.A. radio host Tig Bavaro, now residing in her childhood home of Bay St. Lucille, Mississippi, following a double mastectomy and the death of her mother. While the first season followed Tig coming to terms with her family history and deciding whether or not she’d stay in Bay St. Lucille, season two sees her settling back into Mississippi life, and all it entails: Evangelicals who want to pray her gay away, people who don’t believe in dinosaurs, and what it’s like to fall in love with a tragically straight friend. Available September 8.
Because Ryan Gosling is great at playing a socially awkward loner: Lars and the Real Girl
It’s kind of amazing how charming Ryan Gosling is in Lars and the Real Girl — hell, it’s amazing how charming the whole movie is. The story of an awkward recluse who strikes up a chaste relationship with a sex doll and the Wisconsin town that comes to accept him, this is a life-affirming comedy that’s sweet but not saccharine. It’s perfect for a lazy night in: Give it a watch and marvel at how much empathy Gosling brings to what could have been a disastrous role. Available September 1.
