What’s New on Hulu: August 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for March 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Because you need more Antonio Banderas in your life: Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Robert Rodriguez’s finale to his Mexico Trilogy of films following El Mariachi’s bloody path of vengeance is a case study in ridiculous, yet masterful, escalation. Once Upon a Time in Mexico turns what was a small but violent revenge story into a tale of revolution, a riff on Les Miserables that also happens to star Johnny Depp and Enrique Iglesias. It’s B-movie that manages to feel like the biggest blockbuster, an absurd spectacle that never never stops feeling so damn cool. Available August 1.

Because the champ is here: Ali

The best biopics don’t bother trying to adapt their subjects’ entire lives, but rather hone in on definitive moments. Ali, Michael Mann’s film about the greatest boxer of all time, chooses a fascinating window of time to depict in its hero’s life: The period where Ali, having converted to Islam and dodged the draft, was banned from fighting and stopped being the greatest fighter of all time. With a remarkably transformed Will Smith in the lead — who manages to both remain recognizable in his Will Smith-ness while also disappearing into the role — Ali methodically takes us down the road to Ali’s return an older, slower boxer on the journey to win his title back in the Rumble in the Jungle against George Foreman. Available August 1.

For a quick fix of smart comedy: Better Things

It was easy to miss Better Things when it premiered. Arriving in a crowded fall TV season that included groundbreaking shows like Atlanta and crowd-pleasing juggernauts like This Is Us, Pamela Adlon’s comedy gem flew under the radar during most of its first season. Co-created by Adlon and Louis C.K., and partially based on Adlon’s life, Better Things stars Adlon as Sam Fox, a divorced woman with three children trying to juggle both parenthood and her acting career. If you’re into Louie and Atlanta, you owe it to yourself to check Better Things out. Available August 15.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available August 1

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All Special

Ali

Among Friends

Arthur

As Good As It Gets

Bad Boys

Bad News Bears

Bad Company

Benny & Joon

The Big Chill

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bloodsport

Box of Moonlight

Breakdown

Center Stage

Center Stage: On Pointe

Center Stage: Turn it Up

Charley One-Eye

Charlotte’s Web

Clue

Clueless

Coming to America

Criminal Law

Cujo

Dead Gamers

The Dead Zone

Delta Force

Eve’s Bayou

Far From Home

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Finding Forrester

The Foot Fist Way

Friends and Lovers

The General’s Daughter

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Ghost

Hannie Caulder

Harlem Nights

Harsh Times

Hey Arnold! The Movie

High Noon

Higher Learning

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The Italian Job

Mars Attacks!

Men in Black II

The Mod Squad

New in Town

Once Bitten

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Paycheck

Puppetmaster: Axis Termination

The Pursuit of D. B. Cooper

Rachel Getting Married

Reds

Sahara

Saving Private Ryan

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Sleepy Hollow

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle

The Swan Princess

Teen Witch

Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf Too

Terry Factor: Live in Concert

The Toy

Ulee’s Gold

Vanilla Sky

Wayne’s World 2

Available August 2

CMA Fest 2017: Special (ABC)

Cup of Culture

Valkyrie

Available August 5

Billy on the Street: Complete Season 5

Hacker

Available August 6

Mosquito

Available August 7

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 3

Available August 8

Difficult People: Season 3 Premiere

Earth Live!: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 9

Tall Men

Available August 11

We Bare Bears: Complete Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Available August 15

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Better Things: Complete Season 1

Beneath

Felony

Hamlet

Invasion U.S.A.

It Takes Two

Ladybugs

Love Story

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning

Narc

Next

The Prince and Me

The Ruins

Sabrina

Universal Soldier

Yours, Mine and Ours

Available August 16

Regular Show: Complete Season 8

Available August 17

Marlon: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available August 18

Mary Kills People: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Stan Against Evil: Complete Season 1 (IFC)

Available August 19

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Available August 20

In Secret

Available August 21

Air Bound

Available August 27

Florence Foster Jenkins

Available August 29

Gimme Shelter