What’s New on Hulu: September 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our September 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles.

Because it really does hold up: Robocop (1987)

It’s funny how, if you haven’t seen it in a long time, Robocop just looks like another exercise in ’80s action-movie excess. That’s a testament to how sharp its criticisms are and how biting its satire is: Robocop is a condemnation of excess: in corporate overreach, economic largesse, sensational media, and capitalism taken to its logical end. Robocop is the action movie that saw the future, even as it showed it to us in the bloody death and rebirth of beat cop Alex Murphy. It’s stunning how relevant it is today, and uncomfortable how close to home its barbs still hit. Arrives September 1.

If you like white-knuckle thrillers: I Saw the Devil

I Saw the Devil starts where most revenge films end: after a woman is brutally murdered by a deranged man, her fiancé, Korean National Intelligence Service agent Kim Soo-hyun, vows revenge. Instead of killing or arresting him, though, Kim plants a tracker on him, and vows to haunt his fiancée’s killer and torment him for every further crime he tries to commit. What results is a thrilling and disturbing twist on the cat-and-mouse game you won’t soon forget. Available September 27.

For a one-of-a-kind vampire movie: Let the Right One In

Hollywood has sort of shied away from vampires and that’s kind of a shame. After the YA-fueled late-aughts peak of dreamboat vampires, few films have bothered approaching them, even as they remained ripe for reinvention. Let the Right One In was proof of this opportunity: The 2008 Swedish film based on the novel of the same name tells the story of Oskar, a lonely, bullied boy in 1980s Stockholm, who befriends Eli, a lonely girl who is secretly a vampire. Equal parts chilling, warm, and thematically rich, Let the Right One In achieves much in its restraint, including carefully orchestrated moments of horror. Arrives September 9.

Available September 1

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Complete Season 13 (E!)

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

The Addams Family

Akeelah and the Bee

American Loser

An Inconvenient Truth

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Barnyard

Batman

Batman Returns

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

The Black Stallion

The Blue Lagoon

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Carrie (1976)

Contact

The Cove

The Cup

Dances With Wolves

Dare Not Walk Alone

The Dark Half

Disturbing Behavior

Dead Hands Dig Deep

Defiance

Down to Earth

Dr. Strange

Dying Breed

Eternity: The Movie

Fools Rush In

Fright Night (2011)

The Golden Child

Gridiron Heroes

Harriet the Spy

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears

Hitch

Home Sweet Hell

Indecent Proposal

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

The Invincible Iron Man

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Kill Me, Deadly

L.A. Twister

Lars and the Real Girl

Last Chance Harvey

The Last Godfather

The Levenger Tapes

The Loved Ones

Mad Hot Ballroom

Man About Town

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Mistress

The Monster Squad

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nacho Libre

The Neverending Story

The Object of Beauty

Offspring

Ordinary People

Outbreak

The Pelican Brief

Planet Hulk

Poseidon

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

The Rage – Carrie 2

Red Garters

Remember the Goal

Return to the Blue Lagoon

River’s Edge

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2

Sanctuary

Secretary

Shooter

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

Sleepover

Spring Broke

Something to Talk About

Stomp the Yard

Surfer, Dude

Switchback

Tiger Raid

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie

Ultimate Avengers 2

Ultraviolet

Walking Tall

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat the World

Available September 2

Adventure Time: Complete Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Ben-Hur

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Available September 3

The Eye

Available September 5

The Emperor’s New Groove

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story

Lilo & Stitch

The Lodge

Returning Citizens

Survivor

Available September 6

Crash (2005)

Available September 7

Total Bellas: Season 2 Premiere (E!)

Burden

Available September 9

The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Available September 11

The Orville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

Available September 12

The Mindy Project: Season 6 Premiere (Hulu)

Filth

Available September 13

Anomaly

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai

Available September 14

South Park: Complete Season 21 (Comedy Central)

Robo-Dog: Airborne

Available September 15

Good Behavior: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

An American Werewolf in London

Child of God

Endless Love

The Lookalike

The Road Within

Skating to New York

The Thaw

These Final Hours

The Women of Brewster Place

Available September 16

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Available September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Available September 20

Pirates

Available September 21

The Commune

Food Evolution

Available September 22

Doc McStuffins: Complete Season 4 (Disney Jr.)

Interview With a Hitman

Kiki

Killers

McCanick

Sword of Vengeance

Vengeance of an Assassin

Available September 23

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell: Complete Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Available September 25

Miles From Tomorrowland: Complete Season 2 (Disney Jr.)

Power: Complete Season 3 (Starz)

The Double

Available September 26

The Brave: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 13 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 27

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series Premiere (NBC)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

This Is Us: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The ABC’s of Death

Frankie & Alice

Hammer of the Gods

I Saw the Devil

Kiss of the Damned

Let the Right One In

Splinter

Survival of the Dead

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

Available September 28

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Empire: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Premiere (NBC)

Star: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)

Dance Flick

Available September 29

Family Matters: Complete Series

Full House: Complete Series

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Series

Perfect Strangers: Complete Series

Step By Step: Complete Series

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Ghosted: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Gotham: Season 4 Premiere (FOX)

Great News: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Superstore: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Available September 30

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 17 Premiere (FOX)

The Evil in Us

Once Upon a Time in Venice